Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.45. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

