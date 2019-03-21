SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $4,316,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,202,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $517,455.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,874 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,229. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

