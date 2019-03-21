Suntrust Banks Inc. Acquires 932 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,532,000 after acquiring an additional 687,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,427,000 after buying an additional 484,317 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,114,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,941,000 after buying an additional 396,566 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11,813.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,180,000 after buying an additional 330,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,616,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SNA traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.64. 87,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,368. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $4,207,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,977 shares of company stock worth $10,435,589. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

