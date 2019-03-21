Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys 305,623 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,623 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 1.88% of TCG BDC worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 1,413.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,982. TCG BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.55%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TCG BDC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys 305,623 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/suntrust-banks-inc-buys-305623-shares-of-tcg-bdc-inc-cgbd.html.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.