SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $86,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

STI opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

