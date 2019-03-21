SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Novocure (NVCR)

Analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Novocure stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 3.24. Novocure has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $8,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,798,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126,687 shares of company stock valued at $52,326,450 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

