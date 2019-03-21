Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 3,341 Shares of American Midstream Partners LP (AMID)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in American Midstream Partners were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 26,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,519. American Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

