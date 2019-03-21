Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PennantPark Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,749. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.22.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

