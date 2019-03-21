Swiss Re AG (SREN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 101.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SREN shares. UBS Group set a CHF 78 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays set a CHF 98.60 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

