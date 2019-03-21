Sylebra HK Co Ltd Acquires 1,046,474 Shares of Domo Inc (DOMO)

Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,474 shares during the quarter. Domo comprises about 3.6% of Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sylebra HK Co Ltd owned about 0.09% of Domo worth $46,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,239,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,936,000 after acquiring an additional 272,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

DOMO traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Domo Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $44.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

