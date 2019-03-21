Sylebra HK Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,724 salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. salesforce.com accounts for 0.2% of Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.86. 1,155,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,870. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $716,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,105,417.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,551 shares of company stock worth $62,436,479. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

