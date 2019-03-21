Synchrony Financial (SYF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. It has witnessed its 2020 estimates move upward over the past 30 days. Its concerted efforts in forging alliances and effecting consolidations are likely to drive the shares going forward. It has been witnessing strong revenue growth since its inception in 2013 on the back of rising interest income. Moreover, its Retail Card platform has consistently performed well over the last several quarters. Its steady capital position also impresses. However, the company has been witnessing a steep rise in expenses since 2013, which has been weighing on its bottom line. Its high allowance for loss remains another concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,342 shares of company stock worth $1,966,668 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 437.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 179.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

