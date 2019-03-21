Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) CAO Acquires $34,680.00 in Stock

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) CAO Brian T. Vaclavik acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $160,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TLRD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 71,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $404.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.24 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,944.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRD. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Tailored Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tailored Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tailored Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $9,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

