Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

TALO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. 1,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,848. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,225,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,986,000 after buying an additional 84,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Talos Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after buying an additional 75,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

