TD Securities Increases Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

MI.UN traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.00. 18,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, intends to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. It focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of 22 multi-residential rental properties comprising an aggregate of 4,279 suites, located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, and Edmonton.

