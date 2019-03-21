Telecom plus (TEP) PT Raised to GBX 1,540 at Peel Hunt

Telecom plus (LON:TEP) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a report released on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 1,466 ($19.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11. Telecom plus has a 1 year low of GBX 995 ($13.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,530 ($19.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32.

Telecom plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

