Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 227.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 332,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 453,702 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

VIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Santander upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

