TELUS Co. (TU) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 42,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 17.32%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4098 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/telus-co-tu-holdings-cut-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.