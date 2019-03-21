TELUS Co. (TU) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $17,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 42,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.
NYSE:TU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 17.32%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4098 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
