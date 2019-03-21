Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.70 Per Share

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TEG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 221.20 ($2.89). 17,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The stock has a market cap of $144.30 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.68).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ten Entertainment Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

