Teradata (TDC) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDC. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 108,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,520. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Teradata has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $496,301.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3,695.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.