TeraGo’s (TGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeraGo (TSE:TGO) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

TGO has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$6.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

TeraGo stock opened at C$10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $171.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62. TeraGo has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$11.49.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TeraGo will post -0.130000005963303 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services to businesses.

