Ternium SA (TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Santander downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of TX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $27.86. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Ternium has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 13.17%. Ternium’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 64.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 241,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ternium by 61.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 431,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 163,490 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at $4,084,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

