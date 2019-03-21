Ternium (TX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Santander downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of TX stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.17. Ternium had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Ternium by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ternium by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

