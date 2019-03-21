Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,492 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Scientific Games by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1,643.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,181. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.37. Scientific Games Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $885.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,711,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,227.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,000. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

