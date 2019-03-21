Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,851. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $426,166.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,988 shares of company stock worth $2,917,256. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

