Thomas J. Shaw Buys 14,937 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 14,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $12,248.34. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,002,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,481,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RVP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 99,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,985. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Retractable Technologies worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

