Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $75,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares in the company, valued at $99,005.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.98 on Thursday, reaching $577.34. 153,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,474. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.57 and a 12 month high of $581.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

