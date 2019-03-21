Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,139 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,612 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $111,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,990,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $399,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $151,335.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 214,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-sells-20139-shares-of-akamai-technologies-inc-akam.html.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.