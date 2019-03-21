Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) CFO Michael Henry Buys 2,500 Shares

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,790 shares in the company, valued at $192,581.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,095. Tilly’s Inc has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tilly’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Tilly’s by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

