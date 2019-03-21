Titan Medical (TMD) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 246,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 200,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

The firm has a market cap of $85.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

About Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

