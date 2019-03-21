Titcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33,230.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Titcoin has a market cap of $33,230.00 and $191.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded 33% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.03805858 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.02354154 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003396 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 63,776,138 coins. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

