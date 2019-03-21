TOKYO Market Cap Reaches $41,583.00 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a total market cap of $41,583.00 and $0.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKYO has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 364,139,074 coins and its circulating supply is 254,942,348 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

