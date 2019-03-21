Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.58. 34,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,399. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Macquarie raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

