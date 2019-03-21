Torchmark Co. (TMK) EVP Sells $2,451,690.80 in Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) EVP James Matthew Darden sold 29,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $2,451,690.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Torchmark stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Torchmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62.
Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Torchmark by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Torchmark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.
Torchmark Company Profile
Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.
