Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 311,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.27. 961,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,437,760. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/tortoise-investment-management-llc-has-33000-holdings-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.