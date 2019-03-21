Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Buys C$48,499.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,499.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,994.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.71 per share, with a total value of C$48,574.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,329.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Total Energy Services Inc bought 3,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,722.13.

On Monday, December 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.43 per share, with a total value of C$3,772.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$17,255.04.

On Friday, January 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.84 per share, with a total value of C$54,182.00.

TOT stock opened at C$9.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$14.29. The firm has a market cap of $440.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. TD Securities cut shares of Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Total Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

WARNING: “Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Buys C$48,499.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/total-energy-services-inc-tot-insider-buys-c48499-00-in-stock.html.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.