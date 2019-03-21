Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

