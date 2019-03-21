Traders Buy Equinix (EQIX) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $49.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.43 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Equinix had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Equinix traded down ($0.55) for the day and closed at $443.55Specifically, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total transaction of $2,151,718.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.93, for a total value of $478,829.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,522.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,263 shares of company stock worth $11,593,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $477.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.08.

The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $373,709,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

