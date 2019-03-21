Traders Buy Medtronic (MDT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) on weakness during trading on Monday. $247.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $130.47 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Medtronic had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Medtronic traded down ($1.90) for the day and closed at $91.89

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 33,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

