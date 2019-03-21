Traders Sell Adobe (ADBE) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) on strength during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $133.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $210.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.76 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Adobe had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Adobe traded up $4.44 for the day and closed at $264.18Specifically, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,607 shares of company stock worth $71,220,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

Get Adobe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Adobe (ADBE) on Strength Following Insider Selling” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/traders-sell-adobe-adbe-on-strength-following-insider-selling.html.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.