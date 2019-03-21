Transocean LTD (RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.19). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 66.14%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $392,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $105,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 2,193.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.82. Transocean has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.