Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Lowered by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Compass Point started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

