TravelNote Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,065.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $35,065.00 and $9,302.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00356695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.01617996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00223906 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004846 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

