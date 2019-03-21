TreeHouse Foods (THS) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.41

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 6462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

