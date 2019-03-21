Trident Group (TRDT) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Trident Group has a market cap of $8,269.00 and $0.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00362430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.01639150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00224571 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004815 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.