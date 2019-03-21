Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.48

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 5516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $446.08 million and a P/E ratio of -18.38.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

