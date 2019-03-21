TriMas Corp (TRS) Shares Sold by Barington Capital Group L.P.

Barington Capital Group L.P. cut its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. TriMas makes up 13.4% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barington Capital Group L.P.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TriMas by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TriMas by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.52 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 9.50%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

