TriNet Group Inc (TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,500 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,036.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,730. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.16. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.58 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 8,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/trinet-group-inc-tnet-ceo-burton-m-goldfield-sells-7500-shares.html.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.