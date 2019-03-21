Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.

TPVG opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 79.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 56.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

