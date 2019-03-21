TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, DragonEX, CoinEx and Cryptomate. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $187.39 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00365737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.01638920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00225245 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004874 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025251 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinrail, CoinEx, YoBit, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, DragonEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Tokenomy, OEX, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Binance, Ovis, BitForex, Indodax, Liqui, Livecoin, LBank, CoinBene, Upbit, Mercatox, BitFlip, Cobinhood, Tidex, IDCM, Kucoin, Allcoin, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, Braziliex, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Coindeal, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, IDAX, Liquid, Bibox, DDEX, Bitbns, Kryptono, Cryptopia, Exrates, CoinTiger, Zebpay, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, ChaoEX, WazirX, Exmo, Coinnest, Rfinex, Gate.io, Hotbit, Koinex, Bit-Z, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.